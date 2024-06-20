|
20.06.2024 15:53:00
Want $1 Million in Retirement? 9 ETFs to Buy Now and Hold for Decades.
The question of how much money you'll need to retire with is a tricky one, as it's different for each of us, depending on factors such as our expected longevity, our household expenses and general cost of living, and whether we have income sources lined up besides Social Security benefits.Many people shoot for $1 million, and that's a reasonable sum for plenty of us. If your retirement is far off, though, you might shoot for considerably more, as inflation will shrink the purchasing power of your savings over time. Here are nine ETFs (exchange-traded funds) to consider that can help you reach your goal of $1 million or more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!