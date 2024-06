Want $1 Million in Retirement? 9 ETFs to Buy Now and Hold for Decades.

The question of how much money you'll need to retire with is a tricky one, as it's different for each of us, depending on factors such as our expected longevity, our household expenses and general cost of living, and whether we have income sources lined up besides Social Security benefits.Many people shoot for $1 million, and that's a reasonable sum for plenty of us. If your retirement is far off, though, you might shoot for considerably more, as inflation will shrink the purchasing power of your savings over time. Here are nine ETFs (exchange-traded funds) to consider that can help you reach your goal of $1 million or more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel