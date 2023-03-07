|
07.03.2023 14:20:00
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade
Even if your retirement is still many years in the future, the steps you take now to build your portfolio could have a significant impact on the returns you enjoy in your later years. Building a retirement portfolio worth $1 million or more doesn't happen overnight. It takes time, patience, diversification, rebalancing, and a consistent pattern of investing in great companies in both up and down markets and holding on to them for many years to accumulate those kinds of returns.That said, if you're looking for explosive businesses to add to your portfolio right now, here are two supercharged stocks with superior growth potential that could foreseeably multiply $200,000 by five times or more in the next decade and beyond.Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is dealing with a perfect storm in terms of the confluence of challenges it is up against in the current market. Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), the platform acts as a loan marketplace. It uses its proprietary model, which factors in over 1,000 data points (and not just the traditional FICO score), to determine whether to approve various types of consumer loans. Upstart partners with lending institutions nationwide, deriving most of its revenue from fees for the loans it services. So the more loan volume Upstart processes, the more money it makes.Continue reading
