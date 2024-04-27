|
27.04.2024 23:10:00
Want $1 Million In Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade.
One million dollars might not be what it used to be, but it's still a worthy retirement goal. If you have supplementary income, such as Social Security or a pension, $1 million can certainly be enough of a nest egg to help you get through retirement comfortably.While artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have gotten much of the attention from investors these days, there are plenty of opportunities beyond AI for investors looking to grow their portfolios. Some stocks look well-prepared to turn $250,000 into $1 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!