Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

"A few good ideas is all you need. And when you find the few, you have to act aggressively. That's the Munger system."-Charlie MungerBoom! $150,000 lands in your pocket out of nowhere. What would you do? Buy a new car? Embark on the vacation of a lifetime? Renovate your home?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel