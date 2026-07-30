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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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30.07.2026 12:45:00
Want $1 Million in Retirement? This Vanguard ETF Could Get You There on $500 Per Month.
Building a $1 million retirement fund may sound like an idea reserved for the wealthy, those with six-figure incomes, and someone who hit a couple of home run stock picks. In reality, it's something everyone can attain. It just takes discipline, a well-thought-out investing plan, and consistent contributions over the course of decades.To get there, it makes sense to invest in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). The exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests in roughly 3,500 U.S. stocks and charges just 0.03% annually to own it. Since its 2001 launch, it's returned around 9.5% per year. With that in place, it's just a matter of running the numbers to see what it takes to get to the $1 million mark.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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