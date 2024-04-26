|
26.04.2024 13:45:00
Want $2,000 in Annual Dividends? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks
"If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." That's a quote from billionaire investor Warren Buffett which emphasizes the importance of making your money work for you. By generating income without having to work, you improve your financial position and potentially set yourself up for an early retirement. Amid today's challenging economic conditions, that may seem unlikely.However, by investing in dividend stocks and accumulating wealth over time, retiring early is possible. Three high-yielding stocks that can help you generate some decent dividend income right now are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and AT&T (NYSE: T). By investing $30,000 into these three stocks, you can expect to collect about $2,000 per year in dividends.Pfizer is a top pharmaceutical company, but lately investors have grown bearish on the stock. The company's revenue from COVID products is declining, and it's also facing multiple patent cliffs which only exacerbate concerns relating to its top line.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
