Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

The stock market is full of surprises and can be wildly unpredictable over the short term as fundamentals clash with a mix of fear and greed.And although the long-term track record of the S&P 500 is excellent (around a 10% compound annual growth rate since 1965), the stock market rarely has an annual return between 8% and 12%. In fact, the S&P 500 has produced an annual return of between 8% and 12% in just four out of the last 50 years -- in 1971, 2004, 2014, and 2016.One of the most tried-and-true methods for combating volatility is to invest in quality dividend stocks that give you regular payouts no matter what the stock market is doing. 3M (NYSE: MMM) has been paying and raising its dividend for 64 years in a row, making it one of the oldest members on the short list of Dividend Kings -- S&P 500 stocks that have paid and raised their dividends annually for at least 50 consecutive years. The track record is impressive, but an investment is only as good as where it is headed, not what it has done in the past.