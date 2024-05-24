|
24.05.2024 11:49:00
Want $200 in Monthly Dividends? Invest $36,000 in These 3 Stocks
Dividend stocks normally pay you every quarter, which isn't optimal if you want to generate consistent monthly income from your investments. But you can get around that by investing in stocks that pay at different times during the quarter. Three high-yielding stocks that can provide you with some excellent dividend income are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Since these stocks pay dividends in different months, investing in all three can result in monthly income for your portfolio. Here's how much you'll want to invest in each of these stocks to create a monthly dividend stream of $200 per month.Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the cannabis industry. While investing in cannabis stocks can be risky, IIP makes for a bit of a safer option as it isn't involved in growing or selling cannabis itself. It does, however, lease out properties to growers. And its financials have been fairly sound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.