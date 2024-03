Want $3,000 in Annual Dividends? Invest $15,000 in Each of These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

Dividend income is a great way to boost your financial situation in the short and the long term. The extra income can add stability and make it easier for you to work less today and potentially retire early. There are many great high-yielding stocks to help you generate significant dividend income. By investing $15,000 each into Realty Income (NYSE: O), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), you can generate $3,000 per year in dividends. And over time, that income could grow even higher. Here's a look at each stock and it's recent dividend yield.Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that has a diverse set of properties in its portfolio. For long-term investors, that's of key importance because not only does that add long-term stability, but it also means there are many opportunities for growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel