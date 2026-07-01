Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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01.07.2026 19:51:00
Want $3,000 in Annual Passive Income? Invest $146,000 in Costco in July and Wait 10 Years. (But It's Not Just About the Dividend Income.)
Are you looking for good future investment income? Most investors can find dividend stocks worth owning right now. Picking income stocks worth holding in the distant future, however, is a bit trickier.But, while past performance is no guarantee of future results, past results are a pretty good indicator of what the future likely holds.To this end, if you'd like to be pocketing $3,000 worth of annual dividend income in 2036, buy 156 shares of club-based retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) today, at a total cost of around $146,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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