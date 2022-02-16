|
16.02.2022 11:02:00
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $20,000 in These 2 Dow Dividend Kings and Wait 5 Years
According to last week's federal Consumer Price Index report, U.S. inflation is now the highest it has been in 40 years. Inflation of 7.5% means that costs will go up and many businesses will have a difficult time retaining high margins. Companies that produce positive free cash flow, turn a profit, and maintain a sturdy balance sheet stand a better chance of persevering through elevated inflation, even if it lasts longer than expected.3M (NYSE: MMM) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) aren't the most exciting companies, but they make up for their lack of flair with stable and reliable dividends. 3M has paid and raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years, while P&G has paid and raised its dividend for 65 consecutive years. That makes both companies Dividend Kings -- members of the S&P 500 that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Here's what makes 3M and P&G great buys now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!