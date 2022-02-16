Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $20,000 in These 2 Dow Dividend Kings and Wait 5 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

According to last week's federal Consumer Price Index report, U.S. inflation is now the highest it has been in 40 years. Inflation of 7.5% means that costs will go up and many businesses will have a difficult time retaining high margins. Companies that produce positive free cash flow, turn a profit, and maintain a sturdy balance sheet stand a better chance of persevering through elevated inflation, even if it lasts longer than expected.3M (NYSE: MMM) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) aren't the most exciting companies, but they make up for their lack of flair with stable and reliable dividends. 3M has paid and raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years, while P&G has paid and raised its dividend for 65 consecutive years. That makes both companies Dividend Kings -- members of the S&P 500 that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Here's what makes 3M and P&G great buys now.Continue reading