Want $300 in Passive Income? Invest $11,000 in These 2 Dow Dividend Giants

Truly passive income is hard to find in most business endeavors, but it is a built-in feature in stock market investing. Nearly every member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average pays a steady dividend, for example, providing you with immediate cash flow from simply holding the stock.Yields on many Dow stocks are modest, to be sure, and currently hover at around 2% to 3%. Yet patient investors can watch those dividends increase over many years, ideally while reinvesting their payouts to accrue more shares. Combined with decent capital appreciation, in a decade or two you can have a major source of passive income flowing directly from your dividend portfolio.If that sounds appealing, consider putting about $11,000 to work right now in Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stocks. In a year, these two stocks will reward you with $300 in passive income.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel