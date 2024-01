Want $300 in Safe Dividend Income in 2024? Invest $10,000 in This Warren Buffett Dividend King Stock

Warren Buffett took the helm of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Since then, the company has increased 43,000 times in value under his leadership, compounding twice as fast as the S&P 500. Today, Berkshire has a market capitalization of $800 billion, and its $360 billion stock portfolio factors heavily into that valuation.Buffett reportedly manages about 90% of that portfolio, and the biggest positions are generally under his control. That includes Cola-Cola (NYSE: KO), a stock he started buying in 1988 at a split-adjusted price of $0.69 per share. Berkshire now has a $24 billion stake in the beverage company, meaning it accounts for 6.6% of its entire portfolio.To add context, Berkshire only has three bigger positions: Apple at 47.1%, Bank of America at 9.5%, and American Express at 7.8%. Given that asset allocation, it's fair to assume Buffett has a great deal of conviction in Coca-Cola, so investors (especially income investors) would be wise to consider the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel