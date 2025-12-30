Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
30.12.2025 09:51:00
Want $300 in Super-Safe Dividend Income in 2026? Invest $2,670 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.
For more than a century, Wall Street has proven it's a bona fide wealth-creating machine. With thousands of publicly traded companies and exchange-traded funds to choose from, there's a good chance one or more securities can help you reach your financial goals.But not all investment strategies are created equally on Wall Street. According to a comprehensive report from analysts at Hartford Funds, buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks can give long-term investors an edge.In "The Power of Dividends: Past, Present, and Future," analysts at Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, compared the performance and relative volatility of dividend stocks to non-payers over 51 years (1973-2024). Not only did income stocks more than double the average annual return of non-payers (9.2% vs. 4.31%), but they did so while being considerably less volatile than the benchmark S&P 500 and non-payers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
