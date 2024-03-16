Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
16.03.2024 09:15:00

Want $400 a Year in Passive Income? Invest $13,000 in This Dow Dividend Giant

Dividend investors are being offered a sparkling deal on Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock these days. The beverage giant's yield is sitting just above 3% as of this writing, which means you could receive an income of $400 per year by putting about $13,000 to work in the stock.Of course, you'd want to make an investment like this in the context of a diversified portfolio that includes exposure to many other sectors and business types. But Coke can be a highly positive force in such a portfolio. Let's look at a few reasons why.Coke's mid-February earnings report contained plenty of good news for its shareholders. Organic sales were up a robust 12% in the fourth quarter, management said, outpacing rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Coke benefits from its higher proportion of on-the-go beverage sales and its more focused portfolio. It is also helping it right now to not have a large exposure to snack foods as PepsiCo does.

25.09.23 Dow Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

