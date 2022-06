Want $5,000 a Year in Passive Income? Buy This Stock Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks are an excellent option if you're looking to build a recurring income stream. Because mostly profitable businesses pay dividends, it makes this an ideal source of passive income in the long term. More specifically, investors looking to generate $5,000 per year in passive income can do so by purchasing 6,944 shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock. At a price per share of $47 as of this writing, the purchase will set you back roughly $326,400. The e-commerce retailer has grown earnings robustly over the previous decade, demonstrating the potential to boost dividends over the long run. EBAY EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YChartsContinue reading