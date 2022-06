Want $5,000 in Passive Income? 2 High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Now With $200,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Passive income can be especially valuable during a down market. Moreover, dividend stocks tend to outperform their non-dividend-paying peers, simply because generating enough cash to pay a regular dividend requires consistent execution and disciplined capital allocation. In other words, dividend stocks are typically backed by high-quality businesses.With that in mind, $200,000 split evenly across these two investments would generate $5,000 per year in passive income while also providing exposure to some of Warren Buffett's largest holdings and leaving room for share price appreciation.Let's dive in.Continue reading