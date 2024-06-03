|
03.06.2024 11:19:00
Want $500 in Annual Dividend Income? Here's How Much You'd Have to Invest in Verizon Stock
Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has a large base of customers and a long record of paying dividends. It's got a streak of increasing the dividend each year for 17 consecutive years and that has raised investor interest, although shares trade well off all-time highs.If you are looking for some annual income to help pay the bills, Verizon stock has the potential to help. Here's how many shares of Verizon stock you would have to buy to earn $500 per year in dividend income.In 2023, Verizon increased the quarterly dividend by 2% to $0.665 per share, bringing the per-share distribution for the full year to $2.66. With the share price sitting at $40.71, the stock's dividend yield is currently 6.6%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
