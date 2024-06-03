03.06.2024 11:19:00

Want $500 in Annual Dividend Income? Here's How Much You'd Have to Invest in Verizon Stock

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has a large base of customers and a long record of paying dividends. It's got a streak of increasing the dividend each year for 17 consecutive years and that has raised investor interest, although shares trade well off all-time highs.If you are looking for some annual income to help pay the bills, Verizon stock has the potential to help. Here's how many shares of Verizon stock you would have to buy to earn $500 per year in dividend income.In 2023, Verizon increased the quarterly dividend by 2% to $0.665 per share, bringing the per-share distribution for the full year to $2.66. With the share price sitting at $40.71, the stock's dividend yield is currently 6.6%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verizon Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Verizon Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Verizon Inc. 37,95 0,44% Verizon Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen in den Handel. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Montag mehrheitlich stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen