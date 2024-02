Want $500 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $5,350 Into the Following 3 Ultra-Cheap, Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

For more than a century, Wall Street has been a wealth-building machine. Despite dozens of stock market corrections and bear markets, the average annual return of stocks crushes the annualized long-term returns of Treasury bonds, gold, oil, and housing.While there are lots of ways to make money in the stock market, buying and holding dividend stocks has consistently been one of the most successful strategies.Last year, Hartford Funds released a report that, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, examined the average annual returns of dividend stocks vs. non-payers over a five-decade stretch (1973-2022). What researchers found was an overwhelming outperformance for the income stocks. Dividend payers averaged a 9.18% annual return over 50 years, while non-payers delivered a more modest 3.95% average annual return.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel