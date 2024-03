Want $600 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $5,925 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield "Vice" Stocks.

Wall Street offers investors a multitude of pathways to grow their wealth. Among these countless strategies, few have delivered more robust long-term returns than buying and holding dividend stocks.Last year, researchers at Hartford Funds released a lengthy report that examined the power and potential that dividend stocks bring to the table for long-term-minded investors. In particular, a collaboration with Ned Davis Research revealed a stark disparity in average annual returns between non-payers and companies that regularly pay a dividend.According to the report ("The Power of Dividends: Past, Present, and Future"), non-payers were 18% more volatile than the benchmark S&P 500 and produced an average annual return of just 3.95% over a half-century (1973-2022). By comparison, companies that paid a dividend were 6% less volatile than the S&P 500 and more than doubled the average annual return (9.18%) of non-payers over the same timeline.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel