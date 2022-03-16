|
Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. That makes sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value. That's one reason a long-term outlook is so important.With that in mind, I think Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) could generate 100x returns in the next 15 to 20 years. The past few quarters have been difficult for the business, as high inflation and potential interest rate hikes have compounded the fallout of a somewhat disappointing financial performance. For that reason, Lemonade stock has fallen 85% from its high. But with investor sentiment circling the drain, now could be a smart time to buy a few shares.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
