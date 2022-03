Want 10X Returns? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 10 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from stocks that don't work out." That's because the worst thing that can happen when you buy a stock is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside. The right stock can easily grow tenfold in value.With that in mind, businesses like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) are growing quickly, and I think these two stocks could each deliver 10x returns for shareholders over the next decade. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading