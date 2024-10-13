|
13.10.2024 11:03:00
Want a $1 Million Nest Egg by Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade.
Who wouldn't want to have a $1 million nest egg going into their retirement?According to a recent CNBC survey, only 16% of respondents said they had that much when they retired -- and that was counting all of their assets. But if you want to get there, the easiest way to do it is by setting aside money and investing it in the stock market. You could choose to buy index funds such as those that track the S&P 500 -- that strategy is fairly safe over the long term, and ensures you'll essentially earn returns that match the market.Or you can build yourself a portfolio of individual stocks -- that might get you better returns on your investments, but it's a choice that comes with more risk of underperforming the market, and of losing money.
