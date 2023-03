Want a Big Monthly Dividend? Buy AGNC Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was terrible for companies in the mortgage space. Inflation pushed the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy by aggressively increasing the federal funds rate. This spelled bad news for mortgage originators and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs).Mortgage REITs have some of the highest dividend yields in the market, but it is important to understand what drives their businesses. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is one of the best-known mortgage REITs out there and it has an attractive dividend that is paid out monthly. Is it a buy? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading