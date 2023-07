Want a Big Monthly Dividend? Buy Stag Industrial Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income. The problem is that many dividend payers make distributions quarterly, which doesn't align with people's recurring monthly expenses. But there are several dividend stocks that make monthly distributions and provide a reliable source of income.One stellar dividend stock that makes monthly distributions to investors is Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). With its 4.1% dividend yield, the real estate specialist is an excellent source of recurring, reliable passive income. Here's why it could make a solid addition to your portfolio.Stag Industrial is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and operates industrial properties across the U.S. REITs benefit from specific tax laws that allow them to avoid paying corporate taxes as long as they distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders through dividends. For this reason, REITs can be solid dividend stocks for investors looking to generate passive income in their investment portfolios.