Want a Growing Stream of Dividend Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Favorite and Never Sell.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of the most established consumer brands, so it's no surprise that it's also one of the largest positions for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, with the conglomerate owning 20% of the outstanding shares, worth $26 billion.Buffett has said the stock is one of the positions he plans to never sell due to how dominant the credit card brand is in the minds of consumers. This year, shares of American Express have underperformed the broader market, with the stock essentially flat year to date and down around 25% from its highs. The dividend yield is now up to 1.61%, the highest since the March 2020 market meltdown, and its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is now well below the market average.