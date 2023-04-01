|
Want a Proven Growth Stock? Buy Nike
Brand value is a measure of just how dominant a company is in its respective industry. That's because the higher a company's brand value, the more well-known and sought after its goods or services often are.With an estimated brand value of $33 billion as of last year, Nike (NYSE: NKE) is the 49th most valuable brand in the world. Among retail and consumer goods companies, the apparel and footwear manufacturer is the ninth most valuable brand on the planet. This has made the stock a tremendous pick for growth investors in the past. And the stock arguably remains an attractive option moving forward. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
