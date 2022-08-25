Want a Slice of a Trillion-Dollar Opportunity? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cloud is arguably the most impactful technology ever to hit the corporate world. It allows companies to move their operations online and digitize clunky processes to drive efficiency and ultimately make more money. Additionally, the cloud can connect workforces no matter where employees are physically located. It should come as no surprise that estimates on the industry's value are quickly surpassing the trillion-dollar mark. According to Grand View Research, the cloud opportunity will be worth $483 billion this year, but will soar to $1.5 trillion per year by 2030. Precedence Research is betting it will be even bigger, topping $1.6 trillion in the same timeframe. That leaves one question: What's the best way for investors to capture a slice of this opportunity? Here are two high-quality growth stocks that offer direct exposure to the cloud. Continue reading