|
25.08.2022 14:19:00
Want a Slice of a Trillion-Dollar Opportunity? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
The cloud is arguably the most impactful technology ever to hit the corporate world. It allows companies to move their operations online and digitize clunky processes to drive efficiency and ultimately make more money. Additionally, the cloud can connect workforces no matter where employees are physically located. It should come as no surprise that estimates on the industry's value are quickly surpassing the trillion-dollar mark. According to Grand View Research, the cloud opportunity will be worth $483 billion this year, but will soar to $1.5 trillion per year by 2030. Precedence Research is betting it will be even bigger, topping $1.6 trillion in the same timeframe. That leaves one question: What's the best way for investors to capture a slice of this opportunity? Here are two high-quality growth stocks that offer direct exposure to the cloud. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,90
|5,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.