Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.

A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. For income investors, a company can keep paying and raising its dividend to shareholders year after year.Fortresses go back hundreds of years -- they're robust castles and buildings designed to keep invaders out. Today, you might hear a company with solid financials referred to as having a fortress-like balance sheet, a seemingly impenetrable defense that protects investors' money from harm.Stocks are not created equal, and finding companies with fortress-like balance sheets can help you sleep well at night and keep your portfolio on track. Don't worry; if you're unsure what to look for, I'll show you below.