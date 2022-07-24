Want an electric car but fear the cost? Here’s how to flick the switch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Make the change without forking out huge sumsConsumers are more and more eager to go electric. The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on British roads is soon set to exceed France after a huge surge in sales. But while a growing number of motorists want to switch, many are also wondering if they can afford it.Although they are cheaper to run, EVs are more expensive to buy than other vehicles, leading many to believe they are out of their price range. And while the number of EVs sold in the UK has now exceeded half a million, research from the Green Finance Institute says that most purchases are by corporate fleet companies, and not individuals. Continue reading...