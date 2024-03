Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now.

Dividend-paying stocks have generally outperformed those that don't pay dividends over the long term. That's partly because maintaining a healthy dividend requires a solid underlying business. And investors who reinvest those dividends can significantly boost their long-term returns.That said, not every company that pays a dividend is capable of consistency. Many find it necessary in hard times to decrease their payouts or suspend them altogether. Two that are unlikely to do either of those things anytime soon are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories have incredible track records when it comes to boosting their payouts. Both are Dividend Kings -- companies that have raised their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend for 52 straight years, while Johnson & Johnson's streak goes back 61 years. This reflects the fact that both companies have generally been incredibly robust, generating steady earnings and cash flows even during challenging economic times.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel