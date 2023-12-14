|
14.12.2023 12:38:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now
If you are trying to build a portfolio around passive income stocks, you are probably looking for high-yield opportunities. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) will be attractive, given their 7.7% and 7.6% respective yields. The interesting thing here is that these yields aren't a symptom of high risk, because these are two of the most boring and reliable income investments you can find. Here's what you need to know.Enbridge and Enterprise both own energy infrastructure. These are the assets that help to move oil and natural gas around the world, including pipelines, storage, processing, and transportation infrastructure. It would be hard, if not impossible, to replace the assets these companies own. In fact, they are two of the largest midstream companies in North America.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,85
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.