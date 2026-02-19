NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 08:15:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.
Some investors are in the market to achieve outsize returns. This might push them to earlier-stage and higher-risk companies. On the other end of the spectrum are investors who want the businesses that they own to write them a check every quarter. They might not necessarily care about outperforming the broader stock market over the long term.If decades of passive income is something that you're after, then consider these two stocks to buy now and hold forever.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!