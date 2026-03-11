NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

There are advantages to holding onto dividend stocks for a long time, potentially forever. First, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their non-dividend-paying peers. Second, regularly reinvesting dividends allows the magic of compounding to do its work. That said, investors don't wanna put their hard-earned money in just any dividend stock. Let's consider two that are capable of maintaining a solid dividend program for a long time: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). Image source: Getty Images.Coca-Cola has already been paying dividends for a long time -- in fact, it has been raising them for more than six decades. The beverage giant is part of an elite group known as Dividend Kings. Those are companies that have increased their payouts annually for at least 50 consecutive years -- Coca-Cola's streak is at 63. That doesn't guarantee that it will continue doing so, per se, but the Dividend King status is prestigious. Any member of this club will fight tooth and nail to stay in it since missing just one annual dividend hike means waiting another 50 years (at least) to get admitted again. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
