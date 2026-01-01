NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.01.2026 14:23:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Market downturns are inevitable. Accepting this fact can help you avoid making fear-based decisions as a long-term investor. The good news is, not only does the market have a habit of always recovering from downturns, but quality stocks often rebound faster and stronger than their lower-quality counterparts when markets turn around.Avoid making investment decisions based on social media buzz or alarming headlines. Base your choices on a thorough analysis of a company's underlying business fundamentals and your original investment thesis.Investing in dividend-paying stocks is one of numerous approaches that can help you maximize your portfolio growth, and provide you with extra income to save or reinvest as you desire. If you're looking for decades of passive income, here are two top stocks to buy and hold right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!