Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Investing in real estate is a popular method of generating passive income. However, you don't need to buy a rental property to earn income from the sector. A much easier option is to invest in a real estate investment trust (REIT).Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) are excellent REITs for those seeking to collect durable income. Here's why they stand out as great income options.Prologis is the leading industrial REIT. The company owns interests in over 5,600 warehouses across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It leases space in its warehouses to tenants across various industries. Those leases supply it with steady rental income. It uses that money to pay a growing dividend (currently yielding 2.6%) and invest in expanding its portfolio.