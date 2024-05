Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

Technology gets a lot of attention on Wall Street, but the world still runs on industries that physically make and move the goods we use daily. Some industrial companies have been doing this for decades and are poised to continue for decades.Their dependable and steadily growing nature has amassed terrific dividend track records. Their solid fundamentals and competitive advantages allow them to share profits with shareholders and continue running excellent businesses.Here are three industrial stocks you can confidently buy and receive dividends from for decades.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel