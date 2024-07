Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Healthcare is an evergreen industry, meaning it will always be around. People will always need care, and naturally, they will strive for newer and better medicines and technologies to provide it. That idea makes healthcare a great space in which to look for dividend stocks.Industry titans like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stand out for their leadership in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and insurance.Want decades of dividends you can count on? Do you want companies that raise their dividends every year? Here is why you can count on each of these companies to deliver just that.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool