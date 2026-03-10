NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.03.2026 03:05:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now.
If you're looking for stocks that can provide you with decades of passive income, there is no better place to look than the energy midstream space. Pipeline master limited partners (MLPs) are pass-through entities set up to pay no corporate taxes in return for sending back much of their cash flow to stockholders in the form of distributions. While MLPs have some additional paperwork come tax time, their distributions have the added benefit of being mostly taxed-deferred until the stocks are sold.Let's look at three great midstream stocks to buy that can give you passive income for the next decade.Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) sports a 7.1% yield with plans to increase its distribution at a 3% to 5% pace moving forward. The company has one of the largest midstream footprints in the U.S., with much of its business coming from fee-based operations, helping create solid visibility. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
