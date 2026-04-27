Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
27.04.2026 21:30:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? Here Are 2 ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever.
After largely being pushed to the side by investors during the multi-year tech and artificial intelligence (AI) rally, dividend stocks are making a comeback in 2026. With the U.S. economy looking uncertain and the Iran war adding another wild card to the mix, investors are starting to find comfort in more durable, defensive stocks that generate plenty of cash.Folks looking to create sustainable passive income streams can take advantage of the cash flow those companies are generating. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with low yields can still provide dividend growth over time, but those with high yields can drive how much you actually earn.Let's look at one of each. This pair of dividend ETFs below has a long history of paying and growing dividends, and they're perfect if you want to set up a lifetime stream of passive income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!