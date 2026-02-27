Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.02.2026 18:45:00
Want Exposure to Anthropic? Then Buy This AI Software Stock.
All the investing world seems to be talking about these days is Anthropic. The disruptive artificial intelligence (AI) lab is building no-code tools for software development that are taking the world by storm, and share prices for many software stocks are down as a result. Anthropic's revenue is exploding higher, and its valuation is now in the hundreds of billions.And yet, individual investors cannot own a piece of the rapidly growing company until Anthropic goes public (which it is rumored to do later this year). So what is an investor to do? One way to gain exposure to Anthropic is to invest in Zoom Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), the parent company of Zoom Video.Zoom invested in the start-up years ago, and that investment has turned into a home run win. Depending on how an IPO goes, Zoom's investment could wind up representing a good percentage of its stock's market cap today. Here's why Anthropic's rapidly growing valuation could mean a win for Zoom investors over the next few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 923,00
|2,02%
