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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 16:30:00
Want Exposure to SpaceX Without Actually Buying the IPO? This Might Be Your Best Option
The SpaceX IPO is coming this week. Excitement has been building in recent weeks, and investors have been looking for ways to gain exposure to the stock before it even begins trading. But there's a simple way to do so that doesn't come with much long-term risk and involves investing in one of the top companies in the world: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Here's why investing in this tech giant may be a good move if you want to take advantage of the growth opportunities tied to SpaceX.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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