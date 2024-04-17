|
17.04.2024 10:07:00
Want Exposure to the Hottest AI Stocks? Buy This ETF Hand Over Fist.
There's no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest topic in technology (and arguably any sector) over the past year and a half. AI isn't a new development, as many companies have used it for years. From online shopping recommendations to voice assistants to autonomous driving technology, AI has been around for a while.However, AI was recently brought into the mainstream with the immense popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI apps. Thanks to this popularity, many tech companies are going all in on AI, and investors are rushing to invest in them, hoping to capitalize on the momentum.AI is a relatively broad field, and companies operate in different parts of the ecosystem. For investors looking to get exposure to top companies across the AI spectrum, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) can do the trick.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
