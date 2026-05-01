Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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01.05.2026 11:06:00
Want in on AI Superstar Anthropic Before Its IPO? These 4 Companies Are Some of Its Earliest Investors.
This is shaping up to be the year of the mega-initial public offering (IPO). Although SpaceX has put the wheels in motion for what should be the largest IPO in stock market history, with a projected valuation of up to $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, it's not the only private company that could soon fetch a trillion-dollar market cap.According to various reports, artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (LLM) developer Anthropic may go public before the end of the year and secure a $1 trillion valuation from investors. But you don't have to wait for the developer of Claude LLMs to go public to gain exposure. You can buy shares in four of Anthropic's earliest investors: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Zoom Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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27.04.26
|KI-Preiskampf spitzt sich zu: DeepSeek fordert OpenAI und Anthropic heraus (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Amazon-Aktie fester: Investment in Anthropic massiv aufgestockt (dpa-AFX)
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21.04.26
|Künstliche Intelligenz: Amazon investiert weitere Milliarden in KI-Firma Anthropic (Spiegel Online)
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20.04.26