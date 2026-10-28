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28.10.2026 12:53:00
Want Income for Life? This Dividend Stock Has Funded Investment Portfolios With Growing Passive Income for 57 Straight Years.
Growth investors typically buy stocks based not on what a business is today, but on what it could become in the future. For dividend investors, it's frequently the opposite idea. Take, for example, the investment thesis for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), the giant tobacco company behind Marlboro.
Although cigarette smoking is a slowly dying trend in the United States, and has been for decades, investors have continued to buy Altria stock for its steadily growing dividend. The company is a Dividend King, with a streak of 57 consecutive annual payout hikes. (To earn the title of Dividend King, a company must boost its payouts for at least 50 straight years -- a rare accomplishment.)
That history, combined with the business's financial staying power, gives shareholders the confidence that those dividends will continue rolling in.
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