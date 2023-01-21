|
21.01.2023 14:10:00
Want Low Volatility In 2023? Buy This Tobacco Stock With a High Dividend Yield
Volatility is a measure of how fast something changes in value. In the stock market, this means how fast an individual stock -- or the entire stock market -- is moving up or down in a certain period. 2020 was a period of high volatility for the stock market, with the precipitous fall in prices during March and then the rapid increase throughout the rest of the year, while 2017 was famously the least volatile year ever in the stock market.Some investors are comfortable investing in stocks with higher volatility. Others would rather buy stocks with low volatility, dependable earnings, and steady dividend payouts. Here's why Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is a great low-volatility stock to add to your portfolio today. Altria Group is the parent company for various tobacco, cannabis, and nicotine brands. Most importantly, it is the owner of Philip Morris USA, which sells the famous Marlboro cigarette brand. Marlboro has slightly over 40% market share for cigarettes in the United States, a position it has held for decades. Continue reading
