Want More Income? Invest Your Money Here

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've undoubtedly heard the old saying: "It takes money to make money." While there are some ways to generate income without investing money, those either take a lot of time or require taking on more risk. The more conventional method is to use the money earned through an activity (your job or side hustle) and invest it to generate passive income.A tried-and-true way of turning your active earnings into a growing stream of passive income is by investing it in real estate. One of the lower-risk real estate investments is properties backed by net leases, which make the tenant responsible for the rising costs of maintenance, building insurance, and real estate taxes. The leases feature annual rental-rate escalation causes, usually linked to inflation, so they supply steadily rising rental income.The easiest way to invest in net lease real estate is through a real estate investment trust (REIT). Here are a few net lease REITs to consider, each with a history of steadily increasing their dividend payments.Continue reading