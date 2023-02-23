Want More Social Security? A New Job Could Be Your Ticket to It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a reason so many people want to get as much money out of Social Security as possible. Saving for retirement can be difficult.It's hard to part with money when you need it to cover other bills, for things like food, transportation, and rent or mortgage. And it can be especially hard to allocate money to retirement savings when your near-term needs are barely being met.As such, many people end up having to rely heavily on Social Security in the absence of retirement savings. And if you think that's a situation you'll end up in, planning to delay your filing is a good bet.Continue reading