|
21.10.2022 12:45:00
Want Passive Income? 3 Dividend Kings to Buy Right Now
When we think of a successful portfolio, we usually think of solid stock performance. And that's one big piece of the puzzle. But there's another element that's part of a good investment story: stocks that will pay you a dividend year after year.What do you have to do to benefit from this passive income? Nothing. You just have to own the stock.Sounds like a pretty good deal, right? And passive income can be particularly appreciated during times when the market is down. Let's take a look at three dividend superstars to add to your holdings right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!