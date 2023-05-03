Want Passive Income at a Fair Price? Consider Buying This Dividend Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many big pharma businesses, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is a relatively stable player dividend investors might be interested in due to its combination of safety and modest growth. While it isn't going to win any awards for ratcheting up its payout or being sold at a dirt-cheap valuation, it probably won't crash overnight or find itself tangled in a web of controversy either.So is this stock a good choice for your portfolio, or would something with a bit more spunk be a better option? Let's evaluate.Bristol Myers is one of the world's largest drug companies. It makes medicines to treat everything from solid tumors and melanomas to anemia. It has more than 40 programs in its pipeline, six of which are currently in the registration phase awaiting the green light from regulators before their possible launch sometime in 2023 or 2024. In the first quarter alone, it chalked three new approvals, with one each in its oncology, immunology, and hematological medicines segments.Continue reading